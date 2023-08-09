New Suit - Contract

Spencer Fane filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Aug. 8 in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of factoring business Cash Flow LLC, doing business as Flexent. The complaint pursues claims against Mehmet Kahyaoglu, Mehmet Ismail Kahyaoglu and Whole Stones LLC for failing to pay over $780,000 for subject accounts in accordance with an executed factoring agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02913, Cash Flow, LLC dba Flexent v. Whole Stones LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 09, 2023, 4:27 AM

Cash Flow, LLC dba Flexent

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract