Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against CVS Health and MinuteClinic Diagnostic of Virginia to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by a nurse practitioner who contends that she was terminated for challenging management's decision to require her to prescribe abortion-causing medication to patients, despite her religious beliefs and being granted accommodation for years prior. The case is 1:22-cv-01127, Casey v. MinuteClinic Diagnostic of Virginia, LLC et al.

October 06, 2022, 2:13 PM