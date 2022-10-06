Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against CVS Health and MinuteClinic Diagnostic of Virginia to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by a nurse practitioner who contends that she was terminated for challenging management's decision to require her to prescribe abortion-causing medication to patients, despite her religious beliefs and being granted accommodation for years prior. The case is 1:22-cv-01127, Casey v. MinuteClinic Diagnostic of Virginia, LLC et al.
Health Care
October 06, 2022, 2:13 PM