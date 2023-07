Who Got The Work

Owen K. Newman and Chris J. Chasin of Duane Morris have stepped in to represent Black & Veatch Corporation in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 2 in Alabama Middle District Court by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Casey Industrial Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerusha T. Adams, is 2:23-cv-00355, Casey Industrial, Inc. v. PowerSouth Energy Cooperative et al.

July 17, 2023, 11:03 AM

