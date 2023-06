New Suit - Contract

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Alabama Middle District Court on behalf of Casey Industrial. The suit targets PowerSouth Energy Cooperative and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00355, Casey Industrial, Inc. v. PowerSouth Energy Cooperative et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 02, 2023, 8:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Casey Industrial, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Barnhart Crane and Rigging, LLC

Black & Veatch Corporation

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

PowerSouth Energy Cooperative

Vogt Power International, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract