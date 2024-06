News From Law.com

Legal tech startup CaseMark AI announced that it raised $1.7 million in a seed funding round led by Gradient Ventures, an investment firm backed by Google. CaseMark AI was founded in June 2023 and leverages generative AI to produce trial, case and deposition summaries, perform document review, and help with drafting immigration support letters and discovery responses.

AI & Automation

June 10, 2024, 4:48 PM

nature of claim: /