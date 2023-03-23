New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Law Office of Brent Snyder and Sheehan & Associates, alleges that a joint health supplement manufactured by Sam’s Club contains substantially lower contents of curcuminoids, a key ingredient, than advertised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00102, Casella v. Sam's West, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 12:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Casella

Plaintiffs

Banks & Jones

defendants

Sam's West, Inc

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct