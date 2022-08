Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bowlero, owner of the Professional Bowlers Association and hundreds of bowling centers across the U.S., and AMF Bowling Centers to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Mallilo & Grossman on behalf of Harrington Case. The case is 2:22-cv-05205, Case v. AMF Bowling Centers, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 31, 2022, 6:02 PM