McCarter & English argued breach-of-contract claims brought against the firm are time-barred because they are masquerading as malpractice allegations, but a court denied the defendant's motion for summary judgment. The plaintiffs, Nassau Life Insurance Co. and PHL Variable Insurance Co., brought breach-of-contract and professional negligence claims against attorney James G. Scantling and McCarter & English in 2022 in Hartford Superior Court.

Connecticut

February 23, 2024, 4:16 PM

