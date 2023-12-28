Case Tests New Statute as Precedent-Setting Ruling Sheds Lig...

News From Law.com

In a precedent-setting decision that addresses Florida's commercial receivership act, the state's Second District Court of Appeal reversed a lower court ruling that challenged a newer law. "This appears to be the first decision in the State of Florida to address this aspect of Florida's new commercial receivership act," said Dwayne A. Robinson, partner at Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton. "The appellate court correctly held that the statute did not abolish long-standing common law rules requiring an evidentiary hearing before taking someone's property and putting it in a receivership."

Real Estate

December 28, 2023, 11:50 AM

