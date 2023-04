News From Law.com

An attorney representing SolarWinds Corp.'s shareholders told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday their case against the IT infrastructure company's board completely aligns with case law on oversight claims. The shareholders' complaint was originally dismissed in the Court of Chancery. But attorneys told the Delaware Supreme Court their case was within current case law on corporate oversight.

April 26, 2023, 5:51 PM

