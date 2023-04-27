Case of Worker Who Tested Positive for Cannabis Spotlights P...

News From Law.com

A worker who was fired after testing positive for marijuana can proceed with his wrongful-termination suit, a federal judge in Camden, New Jersey has ruled. But the judge dismissed a whistleblower claim, finding the plaintiff failed to show a causal nexus between his firing and his communications about New Jersey law concerning drug testing and employment. The decision could be instructive for employment law practitioners, who have found New Jersey's shifting standards for workplace drug testing can be confusing since last year's legalization of recreational marijuana.

