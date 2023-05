Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Flaster Greenberg on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Rock City Logistics and Saia Ltl Freight to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged damaged goods, was filed by Bedi Rindosh on behalf of Case Medical Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-02954, Case Medical, Inc. v. Rock City Logistics et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 31, 2023, 12:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Case Medical, Inc.

defendants

Rock City Logistics

Saia Ltl Freight

defendant counsels

Flaster Greenberg

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws