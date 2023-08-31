Case Closed: Summary Judgment Granted in Atlanta BeltLine Ra...

News From Law.com

Consider it a path to victory for defense counsel.Summary judgment has been granted to Atlanta Beltline Inc., The Atlanta Development Authority, and the City of Atlanta in a dispute brought by property owners who claim they're owed for rail easements along a popular 3-mile stretch of the Atlanta Beltline trail.While plaintiff counsel did not respond to a Daily Report request for comment, prevailing defense counsel applauded the outcome as the latest in a string of wins in the underlying case.

