Case Balloons to $16 Million After 7 Years and Counting | La...

News From Law.com

A long-running dispute over a water rights breach-of-contract suit between a river authority and two cities was heard at the Texas Supreme Court, which is set to decide if defendants have immunity from suit. The cities of Conroe and Magnolia, on the issue now before the court had the breach of contract claim dismissed with prejudice in trial court, and that decision was affirmed on appeal to the Beaumont appellate court. The plaintiff, San Jacinto River Authority, is seeking to enforce the payment of rates allegedly owed—a sum that has grown to $16 million.

Government

January 09, 2024, 2:42 PM

nature of claim: /