Who Got The Work

Kenneth M. Alweis and William H. Hython of Goldberg Segalla have stepped in to defend STX in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 1 in New York Northern District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner and Mackenzie Hughes LLP on behalf of Cascade Maverik Lacrosse, contends that the defendant sold lacrosse helmets using marks and designs confusingly similar to the plaintiff's marks and designs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 5:24-cv-00159, Cascade Maverik Lacrosse, LLC v. Stx, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 18, 2024, 10:14 AM

