Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Hart on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against CarMax to New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by Feferman Warren & Mattison on behalf of Jacob Casaus and Angelica Carreno, accuses the defendant of failing to transfer title to a 2016 Dodge Ram to the plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-00195, Casaus et al. v. CarMax Auto Superstores Inc. et al.