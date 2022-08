Removed To Federal Court

Homegoods removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by Levinson Stockton. Homegoods is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 3:22-cv-01274, Casas v. Homegoods Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2022, 9:07 PM