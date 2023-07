Removed To Federal Court

Police uniform manufacturer Galls LLC on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Diefer Law Group on behalf of a former sewing department employee who contends that she was terminated due to her age and race. The defendant is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 5:23-cv-01464, Casas v. Galls, LLC.

Business Services

July 26, 2023, 4:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Casas

defendants

Galls, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination