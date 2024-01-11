Mark D. Temple and Christian E. Vieira of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for Henry Resources in a pending collective employment action. The action, filed Nov. 27 in Texas Western District Court by Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC, contends that the defendant misclassifies day rate workers as independent contractors and does not properly compensate them for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Counts, is 7:23-cv-00187, Casarez v. Henry Resources, LLC.
Energy
January 11, 2024, 9:58 AM