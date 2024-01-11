Who Got The Work

Mark D. Temple and Christian E. Vieira of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for Henry Resources in a pending collective employment action. The action, filed Nov. 27 in Texas Western District Court by Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC, contends that the defendant misclassifies day rate workers as independent contractors and does not properly compensate them for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Counts, is 7:23-cv-00187, Casarez v. Henry Resources, LLC.

Energy

January 11, 2024, 9:58 AM

Carlos Casarez

Josephson Dunlap

Richard Burch

Josephson Dunlap Law Firm

Henry Resources, LLC

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations