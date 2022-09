New Suit - Employment

Wynn Resorts, a Las Vegas-based luxury hotel company, was sued Friday in Nevada District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Maier Gutierrez & Associates on behalf of Shannon Casanova. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01479, Casanova v. Wynn Las Vegas, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 09, 2022, 6:18 PM