New Suit - Product Liability

Hill Ward Henderson removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and EHSH Technology to Florida Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, centered on a portable clothing steamer, was brought by Schuler, Weisser, Zoeller, Overbecic & Baxter on behalf of Thaiana Vila Passos Casalini. The case is 1:23-cv-22875, Casalini v. Ehsh Technology Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 03, 2023, 8:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Thaiana Vila Passos Casalini

Plaintiffs

Schuler Halvorson Weisser Zoeller & Overbeck

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Ehsh Technology Inc.

defendant counsels

Hill Ward Henderson

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims