Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Ansell Grimm & Aaron on behalf of Michael P. Casalaspro, Cazza Construction and Ann Marie Mersereau, accuses the defendant of unlawfully freezing the plaintiffs' bank accounts in connection with a real estate transaction. The case is 3:23-cv-02814, Casalaspro et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 23, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Ann Marie mersereau

Cazza Construction, LLC

Michael P. Casalaspro

Plaintiffs

Ansell Grimm Aaron

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct