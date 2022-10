New Suit - Voting Rights

Dechert and LatinoJustice filed a voting rights lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court targeting the York County Board of Elections. The suit, brought on behalf of CASA, argues that York County discriminates against American citizens who were educated in Spanish-speaking schools by offering ballots, instructions and other election materials only in English. The case is 1:22-cv-01648, Casa v. Wheeler et al.

Government

October 20, 2022, 3:33 PM