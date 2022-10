Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Kinsale Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, concerning commercial general liability claims, was filed by Meaders & Alfaro on behalf of Casa Del Parque Apartments. The case is 4:22-cv-00968, Casa Del Parque Apartments, LLC v. Kinsale Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 1:18 PM