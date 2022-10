Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against Sally Beauty Holdings and Sally Beauty Supply LLC to New York Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Shegerian & Associates on behalf of Joan Lynn Cary. The case is 6:22-cv-06475, Cary v. Sally Beauty Supply LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 28, 2022, 6:19 PM