Who Got The Work

DXC Technology, an IT services provider, and Computer Sciences Corporation have turned to attorney Jaime Ramon of the Orenstein Law Group to fight a pending alleged age-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed July 21 in Texas Northern District Court by Scott Gilmore Thompson PLLC on behalf of Pamela Cary. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle, is 3:23-cv-01631, Cary v. Computer Sciences Corporation et al.

Technology

September 04, 2023, 6:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Pamela Cary

Plaintiffs

Scott Gilmore Thompson PLLC

defendants

Computer Sciences Corporation

DXC Technology Company

defendant counsels

Orenstein Law Group P.C.

Kullman Firm

The Kullman Firm Aplc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination