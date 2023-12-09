Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Desmarais LLP have stepped in to defend IBM in a pending patent lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 29 in New York Southern District Court by Ballard Spahr on behalf of Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines. The suit seeks to declare that Carvana has not infringed three asserted patents related to website functionality. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M Karas, is 7:23-cv-08616, Carvana, LLC v. International Business Machines Corporation.

Technology

December 09, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Carvana, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

International Business Machines Corporation

defendant counsels

Desmarais LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims