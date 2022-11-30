New Suit - Contract

Carlton Fields filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court against Haute Agency Inc. and co-founder of the talent agency Chealse Sophia Howell. The court action, filed on behalf of musical artist James 'Jeb' Carty, accuses the defendants of failing to arrange a nine-city European tour for the plaintiff per a booking agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23898, Carty v. Howell et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 30, 2022, 5:15 PM