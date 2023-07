Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Contour Mortgage Corp. to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Christopher J. Smith on behalf of a former manager. The case is 1:23-cv-01964, Cartwright v. Contour Mortgage Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 21, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Christian Cartwright

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Christopher J. Smith, LLC

defendants

Arthur Most

Contour Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract