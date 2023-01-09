New Suit - Employment

HSN Inc., HSNi, Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an employment lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Cohen Fineman LLC on behalf of Martino Cartier, a host and hair brand ambassador at HSN. The complaint contends that Cartier's business relationship with the defendants was wrongfully terminated due to false allegations against him that he made unwanted physical contact with multiple team members and exhibited 'signs of being intoxicated.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00087, Cartier v. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 09, 2023, 4:59 PM