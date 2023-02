Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Wilmington Trust and Fay Servicing to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Hatcher Law Office on behalf of Angela Carter-Washington. The case is 2:23-cv-00236, Carter-Washington v. Wilmington Trust N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 7:49 PM