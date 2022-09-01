New Suit - Securities

Resolute Forest Products, a maker of paper, pulp and wood products, and its board of directors were hit with a stockholder lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's planned merger of Domtar Corporation and Karta Halten BV with Terra Acquisition Sub Inc. The suit was filed by Brodsky & Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07466, Carter v. Resolute Forest Products Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 01, 2022, 6:45 AM