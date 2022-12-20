New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Lincoln Property, a real estate company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, software platform developer RealPage Inc. and several managers of large-scale residential apartment buildings were hit with an antitrust class action Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Scott + Scott; Robins Kaplan LLP; and Lowey Dannenberg PC, accuses the defendants of using Real Page's 'AI Revenue Management' platform to fix and stabilize rental housing prices in Austin, Dallas and Houston. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01332, Carter v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 20, 2022, 5:49 AM