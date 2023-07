Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson on Sunday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Principal Life Insurance Co. to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, pertaining to short- and long-term disability benefits, was filed by the Shaw Legal Group on behalf of Patrick M. Carter. The case is 6:23-cv-03237, Carter v. Principal Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 11, 2023, 5:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Patrick M Carter

Plaintiffs

Shaw Legal Group LLC

defendants

Principal Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations