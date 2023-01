New Suit

Next Insurance, an online platform for liability and commercial auto insurance for small businesses, Chicken Kitchen and other defendants were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Samantha Carter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20012, Carter v. Next Insurance et al..

Insurtech

January 03, 2023, 3:31 PM