Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Chartwell Law Offices on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Lincoln Square 1766 Associates LLC and Petsmart Inc. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Spear, Greenfield, Richman, Weitz & Taggart on behalf of Courtney Carter. The case is 2:23-cv-00733, Carter v. Lincoln Square 1766 Associates, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 24, 2023, 6:27 PM