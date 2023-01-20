Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Alston & Bird on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Southern Company subsidiary Georgia Power to Georgia Middle District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of discharging toxic heavy metals from coal ash, which led to the release of pollutants into the groundwater and air on the plaintiff's property. The lawsuit was filed by the Adams Law Firm; Conley Griggs Partin LLP; and the Stacey Evans Law Firm on behalf of Timothy F. Carter. Georgia Power is also represented by James Bates Brannan Groover LLP and Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield LLC. The case is 5:23-cv-00021, Carter v. Georgia Power Company.

Energy

January 20, 2023, 10:54 AM