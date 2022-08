Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Montgomery Amatuzio Chase Bell Jones LLP on Friday removed a lawsuit against Best Buy to Colorado District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Galperin & Associates on behalf of Trevor Carter. The case is 1:22-cv-02131, Carter v. Doe et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 19, 2022, 4:47 PM