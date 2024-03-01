Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partners William Pallares and Jeffrey Winchester have stepped in to represent eXp Realty in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 16 in Nevada District Court by the Law Office of Mark Mausert on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after bringing up sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du, is 3:24-cv-00025, Carter v. Chris Nevada, P.C. et al.

Real Estate

March 01, 2024, 9:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Misty Carter

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Mark Mausert

defendants

Chris Nevada

Chris Nevada, P.C.

Chris Nevada, P.C. dba Nevada Real Estate Group

eXp Realty, LLC

Nreg, LLC

defendant counsels

Fennemore Craig

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination