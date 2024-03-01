Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partners William Pallares and Jeffrey Winchester have stepped in to represent eXp Realty in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 16 in Nevada District Court by the Law Office of Mark Mausert on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after bringing up sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du, is 3:24-cv-00025, Carter v. Chris Nevada, P.C. et al.
Real Estate
March 01, 2024, 9:40 AM