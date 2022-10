Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holman Fenwick Willan on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Chevron and Bristow Group Inc. to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Bickham Law Firm on behalf of a Chevron worker, claims the defendants are liable for the plaintiff's injury during transport from Lagos, Nigeria to an offshore vessel. The case is 4:22-cv-03570, Carter v. Chevron U.S.A. Inc. et al.

Energy

October 15, 2022, 9:38 AM