Who Got The Work

J. Robert McCormack and Caroline Engle of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend Bon Secours St. Petersburg Home Care Services in a pending employment lawsuit. The action, which alleges violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed Aug. 31 in Florida Middle District Court by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of Latelya Carter. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington, is 8:22-cv-02014, Carter v. Bon Secours St. Petersburg Home Care Services, LLC.

Health Care

October 15, 2022, 8:09 PM