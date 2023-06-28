Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare and other defendants to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Bailey & Wyant on behalf of a plaintiff claiming that he was treated with hostility for raising concerns about the defendant billing patients without obtaining proper licensing with the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine. The case is 2:23-cv-00461, Carter v. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 28, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Carter

Plaintiffs

Bailey Wyant

defendants

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Jared Muse

Mark Elliot McDaniel

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract