Attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare and other defendants to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Bailey & Wyant on behalf of a plaintiff claiming that he was treated with hostility for raising concerns about the defendant billing patients without obtaining proper licensing with the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine. The case is 2:23-cv-00461, Carter v. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. et al.
Health Care
June 28, 2023, 7:23 PM