Who Got The Work

David E. Constine III and Michael B. Cohen have entered appearances for Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, filed March 22 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Interpleader Law on behalf of Sarah Carter-Sanders, seeks a declaratory judgment resolving the question of whether Carter-Sanders is entitled to her husband's death benefits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton, is 1:24-cv-00464, Carter-Sanders v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 07, 2024, 8:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Sarah Carter-Sanders

Plaintiffs

Interpleader Law, LLC

defendants

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Michael B Cohen

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations