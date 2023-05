New Suit - Contract

Fifth Third Bank was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, claiming refusal of wire transfer request, was brought by Ayala Law on behalf of Carter-Middleton International and Chancery Reinsurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21611, Carter-Middleton International Inc. et al v. Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 01, 2023, 2:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Carter-Middleton International Inc.

Chancery Reinsurance Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Eduardo Ayala Maura

defendants

Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract