Carter Mario Secures $575,000 Settlement in Vehicle Collisio...

Carter Mario Law Firm secured a $575,000 settlement for its client in a vehicle collision law suit. Bridgeport resident Melina Pedraza, the plaintiff, was driving on Fairfield Avenue and was stopped for traffic when the defendant, Arcadio De Jesus Borja Tapia, allegedly rear-ended the plaintiff's car, the complaint said. The plaintiff experienced lower back pain, tension headaches, neck spasms, left shoulder pain and right hand weakness and numbness due to the accident, the complaint said.

Connecticut

December 08, 2023, 5:07 PM

