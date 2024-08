News From Law.com

Carter Mario garnered a $300,000 settlement in a motor vehicle accident case, despite the plaintiff's prior back issues. Kathleen Ireland was driving on Route 8 South in Bridgeport, but when she slowed down for oncoming traffic, Denis Foote allegedly rear-ended her car. Melissa Brescia, Ireland's attorney, was able to show that the injury to her back was caused by the accident.

Connecticut

August 15, 2024, 3:35 PM