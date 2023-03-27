Carter Mario Attorneys Secure $3 Million Settlement in Worke...

News From Law.com

Carter Mario attorneys Carla Minniefield, Andrew Buchetto, Jessica Ayala, Ryan Veilleux, Luke Mario and Robert Messey secured a $3 million settlement for their client in a workers' compensation case. While working, the plaintiff, Charles Zygmunt, was on the trailer of a vehicle picking up traffic cones when the defendant-driver, Steven Lima, allegedly changed lanes abruptly and caused the plaintiff to fall off the trailer. Both the plaintiff and the defendant were employed by the co-defendant Atlantic Pavement Marking Inc.

Connecticut

March 27, 2023, 4:14 PM

nature of claim: /