New Suit - Intellectual Property

Carter Ledyard & Milburn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against Museum of Dream Space, Dahooo American Corp., Beijing Dehuo Technology Co, Jiang Chang and other defendants. The suit seeks over $1 million in legal fees for the firm's representation of the defendants in patent matters and a federal copyright infringement lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09274, Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP v. Museum of Dream Space LLC et al.

New York

October 29, 2022, 3:45 PM