New Suit

CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, and its employee Charles L. Carter filed a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Cooper, Erving & Savage, targets NSSX Transportation and National Salvage & Service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00054, Carter et al v. National Salvage & Service Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 17, 2023, 6:03 PM