National Collegiate Athletic Association has turned to lawyers Rakesh Kilaru and Tamarra Matthews Johnson of Wilkinson Stekloff LLP to fight a pending antitrust class action related to the NCAA's bylaw that prohibits student-athletes from receiving 'pay in any form' for the labor that they provide. The case was filed Dec. 7 in California Northern District Court by Winston & Strawn and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro. The defendants are also represented by ArentFox Schiff and Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg, is 4:23-cv-06325, Carter et al v. National Collegiate Athletic Association et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
January 22, 2024, 12:37 PM